LA Zoo Asks Public to Toss Their Tusks

The Los Angeles Zoo is kicking off their "Toss the Tusk" campaign, an effort to spread awareness about illegal wildlife trafficking.

The California event will kick off a series of events at zoos across the country that encourage the public to drop-off items they own that may contain ivory.

One elephant is killed approximately every 25 minutes for it's ivory tusks, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Ivory is often used in jewerly and statues.

And two very special four-legged-guests will be roaming around the LA Zoo this weekend in support of the "Toss the Tusk" campaign: The California Department of Fish and Wildlife use dogs, known as K9 Ivory Detection Officers, to search for evidence of poaching crimes.

K9s for ivory detection have apprehended hundreds of criminals, the agency said. The dogs and their handlers will be available on Sunday to answer questions for anyone wanting to learn more about what they do.

The initiative was created by the Association for Zoos and Aquariums in partnership with the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance.

