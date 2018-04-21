LA Zoo Celebrates Earth with 'Wild for the Planet' Event

The Los Angeles Zoo is celebrating the planet with the kickoff of its annual Wild for the Planet event. The celebration begins on Earth Day weekend Saturday, April 21 and runs through Endangered Species Day on Friday, May 18.
The Zoo says it is focusing on conservation and sustainability every day for the whole month.
On the weekends, the event will feature informative activities, shows and presentations on the importance of protecting the environment and its creatures. The zoo says those events will both inspire and entertain its audience.
This year, Wild for the Planet will spotlight native plants and other plant species that support local birds in honor of International Year of the Bird. The Zoo's five bird gardens throughout the grounds will also be highlighted for their bird conservation achievements.
The LA Zoo is home to a diverse collection of 1,100 animals representing 250 different species.
All of the Wild for the Planet activities are free with paid admission. The full Wild for the Planet schedule is available here.