LA Zoo Lights to Boast Zazzy New Features

Light?

It is with us throughout the year, adding radiance to our days, and illuminating our evenings, and giving glow to the places we go, whether those destinations are sunlit, moonlit, or made brighter by electricity.

But the holidays has a way of zazzing up our light-based lives in several spectacular ways. Suddenly your neighbor's house is strung up in a tangle of colorful bulbs, while the local restaurant is full of blinking ornaments.

And at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens?

It's all about the whimsical and wonderful Zoo Lights, a post-twilight to-do that offers an illuminated experience that's walkable, and stop-and-look-able, and take-a-few-snaps-able, too.

It twinkles from Nov. 15, 2019 through to Jan. 5, 2020.

Indeed, you're right, if you just guessed that this holidaytime, family-great must has been around for a half decade or so. We're heading into year six, and a number of new features will pop up at the nighttime stroll-through.

Look for what's being billed as "the world's largest illuminated storybook," as well as "more light-up animals than ever before."

There are 3D animations, a "90-foot-long shimmering wall of lights featuring wintry snowflake displays set to music," and the Twinkle Tunnel, too (yep, that's the dazzling, fairy-tale-ish location you likely saw all over social media last December).

Santa will make appearances, too, ho, ho, and ho. And ho yeah, we mean oh yeah, the treats for sale will have some yuletide yum to them.

Tickets vary, with preview and value nights running in the $12 and $14.95 range, respectively, for adults. Premium nights? Adults enter for $21.95, while kids ages 2 to 12 are $16.95.

If you're a zoo member, you'll pay eleven bucks. And hurrah: Parking is free for everyone.

Are you ready to bundle up, as much as we ever bundle up in Los Angeles, for this gleamy dream of a dark-sky'd go-out, one that is full of animal-inspired displays, bulb-based beauty, and plenty of spots for snapshots.

See you at the world's largest illuminated storybook, SoCalers.

