LA Makes Top 10 List of Worst Cities to Drive In

Whether for business or leisure, a majority of people across America use a car to get from point A to point B. Though a four-wheeled vehicle is the preferred way of travel for many, driving around town may not always be a pleasure depending on the city.

Wallet Hub released a study Tuesday that named the worst cities to drive in the United States, based on various criteria such as traffic and auto-repair costs, within 100 of the largest cities in the country.

Somehow, LA wasn't dead last, but it did make the Top 10 list of the worst cities to drive in.



Here's a list of the Top 10 Worst Cities to Drive in the United States. For the complete list of 100, click here.