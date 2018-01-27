LACMA to Expand to South LA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) was approved by the L.A. City Council to lease an 80,000-square-foot building to create what they are calling an "art hub" in South LA.

The plan is to bring art education and programs to youth and families in the surrounding communities, NBC4 media partner KPCC reports.

The museum's director Michael Govan, who is leading the charge on this expansion, says he wants to bring the arts to areas where it's inconvenient for students and others to travel to LACMA. "...can't we bring some of the art and resources to those communities?" Govan said.

"When you're talking about services to an underserved area, this is a classic location," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price. "You know how important arts, culture, education is and bringing a facility like this, that has the resources that the L.A. County Museum has, it's just going to be extraordinary."

The LACMA team hopes to bring accessibility to schools and after-school programs, as well as create a space for lectures, movies, music and an art library.

Read more at KPCC.