LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits Museum to Reopen After Bomb Scare

A bomb threat forced the closure of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and La Brea Tar Pits Museum, but nothing dangerous was found and the facilities were set to reopen Saturday.

The threat was received at 10:45 a.m. Friday about the facilities in the 5800 and 5900 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard in the Miracle Mile district, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im, who said the threat came in the form of "an automated voice recording" that warned of an explosion to occur at a specific time, reported to be 2 p.m.

That deadline passed, but according to Im, an LAPD squad with bomb- sniffing dogs was conducting a thorough sweep of the area.

The facilities were closed for the rest of the day, and all programming was canceled due to the security threat, said museum security officials who assisted police in the investigation.

Police concluded their investigation about 5 p.m., Im said.

Both museums were set to reopen Saturday, officials said.

