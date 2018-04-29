LAFC Earns Last-Minute Winner in Home Opener

The anticipation built up for more than a month into the Major League soccer season, but the Los Angeles Football Club finally made its debut in front of its hometown crowd, beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

The dominant chant from the supporters' group at the start of the game was "Defend LA," and it was very apropos as Seattle continually carved open the Los Angeles defense.

LAFC dominated possession early, but "early" was the key word, with Seattle asserting a foothold in the game after the 2 minute mark. An early cross from by Nicolas Lodeiro that ended with a deflected shot and a corner set the template for what would be the go-to strategy by the Sounders: attack from the left and hurt Bob Bradley's men with crosses.

That almost paid off in the 8th minute, when LA keeper Tyler Miller failed to clear a cross far enough and Alex Roldan got a shot off. Thankfully for Miller, that ball was cleared off the line.

Time and time again, Seattle attacked that left side as Steven Beitashour was continually left exposed by a formation that on paper resembled a 4-3-3 but often morphed into a 2-5-3 as Beitashour on the right and Jordan Harvey on the left stayed higher up the pitch.

Fellow defender Omar Gaber was somewhat surprisingly tasked with playing as a right winger, and though he did provide attacking impetus, he ironically failed to provide defensive cover for Beitashour.

In the 13th minute, center back Laurent Ciman carelessly gave the ball away, which again led to across from the left, this time from Alex Roldan. Ciman, however, was spared the ignominy of being responsible for the first away goal at the Banc of California Stadium as the cross evaded defenders and attackers alike.

Miller was forced into a fine save in the 41st minute, diving low to his right as Lodeiro poked at a low cross.

The sides went off scoreless at the half, but it was clear Seattle had the better chances.

In the second half, however, LAFC were quick out of the gates.

Diego Rossi played Marco Ureña through in the 48th minute, but Stefan Frei did well to cut the angle and make the one-on-one save.

Two minutes later LAFC were on the front foot once again as Benny Feilhaber's shot from 25 yards out went just wide of the upright.

Bradley's men looked much more composed as the manager took off Gaber and replaced him with Latif Blessing.

In the 78th minute, Frei got a hand to a deflected cross, but the ball fell right into the path of Walker Zimmerman. Zimmerman, however, could only rue his missed chance at the go-ahead goal as he nodded over the bar.

Los Angeles continued their dominance in the second half, but it seemed like the game would end in an anticlimactic, scoreless draw.

However, that was not to be, and the 22,000 fans in attendance exploded into cheers when Ciman fired home a free kick from 30 yards out, albeit with a lot of help from Frei, who couldn't get his body behind the ball and saw it bounce off his arm and into the back of the net.