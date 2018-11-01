A view of the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles, CA before the LAFC playoff match against Real Salt Lake.

Maybe Clayton Kershaw brought them bad luck.

The Dodgers star was on-hand for the first MLS Playoff game in Los Angeles Football Club history, but the squad lost on an own-goal by Walker Zimmerman, as Real Salt Lake defeated LAFC, 3-2, on Thursday night at Banc of California Stadium.

The loss eliminated LAFC from the MLS Cup Playoffs in their inaugural season, as they expansion club fought til the better end, but couldn't find the equalizer against the veteran-laden squad from Utah.

LAFC put pressure on their opponents for most of the first half until Damir Kreilach put RSL on the board after a brilliant counter attack.

Right back, Brooks Lennon ran to the corner where he stopped, pivoted on the touch line, and sent a cross into the box to Kreilach who took the pass off his chest and buried it into the bottom left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Unless you're the Las Vegas Golden Knights, it's rare for an expansion team in any sport to reach the postseason, let alone host a playoff match.

So LAFC found themselves in uncharted territory, not only playing in a playoff match in their inaugural season, but trailing by a goal against a plucky RSL squad.

LAFC leveled the score at 1-1 when Carlos Vela took a free kick from the right wing and blasted into the box, where centerback Danilo Silva got his head on the ball just in front of the six-yard box for the equalizer.

Both teams went into halftime with 45 minutes of playoff action under their belts, but it was LAFC that seized the energy from the crowd and carried over their momentum into the second half, with the early go-ahead goal on a golazo by Christian Ramirez.

Midfielder Lee Nguyen sent a through ball to Ramirez who sent an absolute stunner from outside the box into the top corner of the net to give LAFC their first lead at 2-1.

As RSL trailed, they were reminded of how they stumbled into the postseason to begin with. After a 3-0 loss to the Portland Timbers in the final game of the season, RSL looked dead in the water until the LA Galaxy gave them a lifeline, losing at home to the Houston Dynamo in the season finale.

So with the full knowledge that they were playing with house money, RSL didn't shy away from the moment, rallying behind Kreilach one more time as he answered three minutes later with the equalizer.

Kreilach did his best impression of Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid as he "Crane Kicked" the goal from beyond the box for an amazing volley that tied the game at 2-2

RSL took the lead on an own-goal by LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman. Forward Jefferson Savarino sent a shot on net from the right corner of the box that deflected off the face of Zimmerman and into the net for the heartbreaking difference maker.

Despite the loss, the atmosphere inside Banc of California stadium was electric as supporters cheered non-step for their new team.

