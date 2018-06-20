LAFC Stadium Unveils Security Technology That Can Bypass Lines

Fans who have waited in long security lines at sports venues can get a break at LA's newest pro stadium--and it won't cost them anything. Banc of California Stadium announced a partnership Wednesday with CLEAR, a security company used primarily at airports including LAX.

CLEAR's biometric identity platform will get LAFC fans to the front of the line with "just the tap of a finger", according to a news release. All they need to do is bring a state-issued driver's license and passport and spend 3-5 minutes signing up at a kiosk by the stadium gate. They will scan their documentation, their fingerprints, answer a couple security questions, then be able to use your special pass immediately, said Ed O'Brien, CLEAR's head of sports.

Once they are registered, fans can bypass lines by just scanning their fingerprints in special CLEAR lanes. Those lanes will open at Banc of California Stadium Wednesday night for LAFC's match with Sacramento Republic FC.

"You will have to still go through the security screening process for the stadium, but that allows you to skip all those lines that back up behind the metal detectors or the ticket scan," O'Brien said.

And the best part? A subscription is free and can be used at any other sports venues that use CLEAR, such as AT&T Park in San Francisco.

"The sports level is free because... teams don't want to charge fans extra for coming in since they're already paying for tickets," O'Brien said.

Those who already use CLEAR's airport program, which costs $15 per month and is billed annually, can use it at those venues as well.

"What our members like...is that it's a very transferable, consistent experience from what we provide at our other sports partners but also at the airports," O'Brien said. "So if you're a CLEAR member, you can get a very consistent experience at LAX and at [Banc of California Stadium], which are obviously two very unrelated venues."

O'Brien also said there are special deals for those who like the CLEAR experience at stadiums and want to try it at the airport.

LAFC is the third MLS team to partner with CLEAR after the San Jose Earthquakes and NYCFC. CLEAR systems are also in place at nine MLB stadiums across the country and the NBA's American Airlines Arena in Miami.

CLEAR touts its security system as faster and more secure, boasting a SAFETY Act certification from the Department of Homeland Security. Sports might see even more of it in the future. The company says it is developing new "biometric-powered stadium experiences", including ticketing and concessions.