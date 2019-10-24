MLS Playoffs: LAFC vs LA Galaxy 'El Trafico' in Photos

Los Angeles Football Club and Los Angeles Galaxy meet in a local rivalry game dubbed "El Trafico." Zlatan Ibrahimovic led the Galaxy, while Carlos Vela led LAFC in the heated rivalry match, with the winning moving onto the Western Conference Finals.

Entering Thursday's match at the Banc of California Stadium, LAFC had never beaten the Galaxy, Major League Soccer's most successful franchise with five MLS Cups.

The 3-2-5-2 were in full voice in the stands, with this local derby quickly becoming one of the hottest tickets in the city of Angels. The cheapest ticket to get into the stadium was about $150 on Stubhub on gameday, which was about 50% higher than the cheapest ticket to get into Staples Center to watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard face off in the Lakers and Clippers season opener two days earlier.