The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Shea Theodore #27 scored a first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game One of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on April 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

All they needed was one.

Shea Theodore scored just 3:23 into the game, and it would be the only offense Vegas would need as the Golden Knights held on to defeat the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0, in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena.

The victory was the first Stanley Cup Playoff win in Vegas history as the expansion team continues to prove why they are having the best inaugural season in sports history.

After a colorful and extravagant pregame ceremony that only Vegas could produce, the Golden Knights defenseman put Vegas on the board when he dialed up a wrist shot from long distance that deflected off the stick of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for the goal.

"They came out hard," said Kings forward Adrian Kempe after the game. "We responded well, but it was a tight game for 60 minutes."

After a scoreless second half, the Kings put plenty of pressure on the Golden Knights in the final twenty minutes, but best third period team in the NHL during the regular season was unable to breakthrough for the game-tying goal.

Unfortunately, it was the same old story for the Kings as their defense that they hang their hat on was excellent, but the offense sputtered, especially on the power play.

"We played physical and created chances," continued Kempe. "We just have to keep going a little bit more and I think a couple more shots would have gone through."

Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Golden Knights as the Kings were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Jonathan Quick made 27 saves in the loss for the Kings.

Up Next:

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be on Friday at 7:00PM PST from Las Vegas, Nevada.

