Timeline: Charlie Beck's Career With the LAPD

Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) and police chief Charlie Beck (R) announce the 2009 crime statistics for Los Angeles on January 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck announced Friday that he will retire June 27, two years before the end of his appointment.

Beck has been chief of the LAPD since November 2009. Below, a look at his career and some of the key events during his eight-year tenure.

1953: Charlie Beck is born in Long Beach. He grew up there and attended California State University, Long Beach.

March 1977: Beck is appointed to the LAPD after two years in the Los Angeles Police Reserve corps.

June 1984: Promotion to sergeant.

1993: Promotion to lieutenant

1999: Promotion to captain.

2005: Promotion to commander.

August 2006: Promotion to deputy chief, the same rank his father attained at the LAPD. As a deputy chief he oversaw the department's South Bureau, and later became the chief of detectives.

November 2009: Beck is sworn in as chief after his nomination by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

August 2014: Beck is appointed to his second five-year term.

Jan. 19, 2018: Beck announces his retirement, effective June 27.