LAPD Finds 14 Meth Burritos During Traffic Stop

Officers confiscated 14 foil-wrapped methamphetamine packages that look like burritos at a routine traffic stop in Angelino Height, police said Sunday.

On the LAPD HQ's Twitter page, they reported "14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren't your typical burritos...these were filled with meth!"

Officers also found a "large amount" of cash and a handgun and arrested a man on suspicion of transportation of narcotics during the routine traffic stop around 7 p.m Saturday, according to the department.



