LAPD Finds 14 Meth Burritos During Traffic Stop - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

LAPD Finds 14 Meth Burritos During Traffic Stop

Officers also found a "large amount" of cash and a handgun and arrested a man on suspicion of transportation of narcotics.

By Katherine Picazo and City News Service

Published at 11:36 AM PST on Feb 4, 2018 | Updated at 11:48 AM PST on Feb 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Los Angeles Police Department

    Officers confiscated 14 foil-wrapped methamphetamine packages that look like burritos at a routine traffic stop in Angelino Height, police said Sunday.

    On the LAPD HQ's Twitter page, they reported "14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren't your typical burritos...these were filled with meth!"

    Officers also found a "large amount" of cash and a handgun and arrested a man on suspicion of transportation of narcotics during the routine traffic stop around 7 p.m Saturday, according to the department. 


    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices