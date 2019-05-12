LAPD Issues E.M.A. for Missing 3-Year-Old - NBC Southern California
LAPD Issues E.M.A. for Missing 3-Year-Old

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Sunday morning.

    The E.M.A. was issued for missing 3-year-old Davaughn Patton and 24-year-old Lamarc Wimbley.

    According to LAPD, They were last seen in a silver mid 2000 Chevy Cobalt. The license plate is unknown at the moment.

    The Los Angeles Police Department asks that if anyone sees them or has information to contact 911.

    Davaughn Patton was taken by a relative at around 6p.m. in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to authorities.

