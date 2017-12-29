Multiple agencies teamed up to create a DUI prevention event as they prepare for New Year's Eve. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

To remind drivers of the dangers that drinking and driving create, the multiple agencies have teamed together for an event Friday as they prepare to seek impaired during on New Year’s Eve.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hope to raise awareness for party-goers who may be tempted to get behind the wheel after celebrating with alcohol. In their message, the agencies aim to remind motorists that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Dubbed the New Year’s Weekend DUI Prevention, the event will feature a hearse with a coffin, a crashed car that was involved in a fatal DUI collision and several official vehicles.

Those who drive under the influence risk jail time, an increase in car insurance premiums, suspension of their driver’s license and more.

In 2016, there were 10,587 DUI arrests in Los Angeles, according to LAPD. Of the 2,541 DUI collisions, 21 resulted in fatalities.



