A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Monday on a freeway in the Lynwood area.

Details about the officer's condition and a description of the vehicle that struck the officer were not immediately available.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on the 105 Freeway near its interchange with the 710 Freeway.

Lanes were closed for the crash investigation.