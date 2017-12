An officer was assaulted and the suspect was shot as a result on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2017 in North Hills.

An off-duty police officer was assaulted and the attacker was shot early Wednesday in North Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department officer made an "officer needs help" call at approximately 1:15 a.m., according to the LAPD Mission Division.

Details on what led up to the assault were not immediately clear.