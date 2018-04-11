Rocks, Bottles Thrown at Police SUV at Scene of Hit-Run Crash - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Rocks, Bottles Thrown at Police SUV at Scene of Hit-Run Crash

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rocks, Bottles Thrown at Police SUV at Scene of Hit-Run Crash
    KNBC-TV
    Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded Wednesday April 11, 2018 to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the South Los Angeles area.

    Rocks and bottles were thrown at a Los Angeles Police Department sport utility vehicle Wednesday at the scene of an earlier hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

    Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded Wednesday to a call for help from another officer near Normandie and Manchester avenues. Aerial video showed several patrol cars, fire trucks and at least one ambulance at the scene.

    Officers blocked off at least one intersection, where several people on bicycles had gathered outside a McDonald's.

    It was at the same site where a driver struck a person on a bicycle in an earlier hit-and-run crash, police said. Details regarding the crash involving a 22-year-old man on a bicycle were not immediately available. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-23-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    AP

    Refresh this page for updates.




    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices