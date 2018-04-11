Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded Wednesday April 11, 2018 to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the South Los Angeles area.

Rocks and bottles were thrown at a Los Angeles Police Department sport utility vehicle Wednesday at the scene of an earlier hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded Wednesday to a call for help from another officer near Normandie and Manchester avenues. Aerial video showed several patrol cars, fire trucks and at least one ambulance at the scene.

Officers blocked off at least one intersection, where several people on bicycles had gathered outside a McDonald's.

It was at the same site where a driver struck a person on a bicycle in an earlier hit-and-run crash, police said. Details regarding the crash involving a 22-year-old man on a bicycle were not immediately available.

