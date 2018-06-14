Police have raided the home of former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, officials said.

The raid took place at his home Thursday morning, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar. He lives about three miles north of the campus. Details about the raid were not immediately available. Aguilar said the warrants were investigative in nature, but didn't elaborate.

The news comes as the federal government says it is investigating whether the University of Southern California concealed sexual harassment allegations made against Tyndall whose behavior during pelvic examinations has prompted hundreds of complaints.

The Department of Education said Monday it will investigate USC's response to allegations that Tyndall groped female students during exams and improperly photographed and made comments about the women's bodies.

Allegations against Tyndall were made as early as 1990 but USC failed to fully investigate until 2016, and the school also failed to disclose the complaints during an earlier sexual harassment investigation, according to the Department of Education.

Five women said on the "Today Show" Thursday that Tyndall preyed on them and their complaints were not investigated.

More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed over Tyndall's alleged behavior. Last month, USC President Max Nikias announced he'd step down in the wake of the scandal.

Tyndall was a "serial sexual predator" who groped breasts and used his fingers to penetrate rectums and vaginas for no medically necessary purpose, attorney John Manly said in a lawsuit filed last month.

Tyndall is also accused of taking close-up photos of genitalia and commenting on the bodies of women, their race and sexual activity.

In some instances, Tyndall is accused of conducting vaginal exams without gloves when students were only seeking birth control.

Tyndall, 71, was suspended with pay in 2016 and retired the next year with a financial payout from USC.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing and he hasn't been charged with a crime, although police are investigating allegations from dozens of women and more than 400 students made complaints through a university hotline.