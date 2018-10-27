LAPD Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

A leftover bottle of prescription drugs in the medicine cabinet may not seem like a big deal. However, with the nation in the midst of an opioid epidemic, proper disposal of prescription medication can be a life-or-death issue.

The LAPD and Kaiser Permanente are offering the opportunity to safely get rid of leftover or expired medication at several locations throughout the LA area on Saturday.

Medication can be dropped off anonymously at the following sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center: 6041 Cadillac Avenue, Los Angeles - Parking Lot #3

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center: 13652 Cantara Street, Panorama City - Front of North 3 Medical Office

Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center: Parkview Medical Office Building, 25825 South Vermont Avenue, Harbor City

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: 4760 West Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center: 5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills

KOA Center Parking Lot: 3727 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

Hollywood Station Senior Lead Officer Building: 6501 Fountain Avenue, Hollywood - Senior Lead Officer building

Spring Street Park - 426 South Spring Street, Los Angeles