Suspect Dies After LAPD Use of Force in South LA

A prowling suspect died following the LAPD using force in South Los Angeles. Rick Montanez reports from South Los Angeles for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 6, 2018 (Published Sunday, May 6, 2018)

On Sunday, a suspected prowler died after a use of force by the LAPD in South Los Angeles.

Officers originally reveived a call about a prowler at 12 p.m. and responded to the 4400 block of Towne Avenue, near the intersection of Towne Avenue and East Vernon Avenue per the LAPD Newton Division.

The same source confirmed that officers confronted a male suspect and that some type of force was used between the officers and the suspect. Soon after, LAFD arrived on the scene and transported the suspect to USC Medical Center.

The suspect later died at that hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident and did not immediately elaborate on the type of force.