LASD Announce $10K Reward for 2012 Truck Driver Death

A $10,000 reward was announced in exchange for information regarding the 2012 shooting death of 22-year-old tow truck driver, Robert Garcia, in Norwalk. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Los Angeles Homicide Bureau detectives announced a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for a 2012 murder, Thursday morning.

Police said Robert Garcia, a tow truck driver, was returning to his Norwalk-based tow company office after finishing his midnight shift when he was chased by three men and shot multiple times.

Newly released surveillance video revealed the 22-year-old pounded on the front door of the office building, pleading for help before he collapsed to the ground.

Police said the suspects, described as three males of Hispanic descent, fled the scene southbound on Norwalk Boulevard and out of view of the surveillance camera.

Detectives said they have not yet identified a motive for the murder and encouraged anyone with any information to come forward.

The reward was sponsored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County, 4th Supervisorial District, and approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Family described Garcia as a dedicated and hardworking young man. He left behind two small children at the time of his death.

Garcia's mother, Anna Salazar, made an emotional plea and asked for anyone with any piece of information about the three men who chased her son and fatally wounded him to come forward.

If you have information about the fatal shooting of Robert Garcia, please call Sheriff's Homicide Bureau 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call "L.A. Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 MOBILE APP" on Google play or the App Store, or use the website.