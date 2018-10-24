Meet Sherlock, LA County's New K9 With a Nose for Fighting Crime

When an investigation was launched for a conspiracy involving illegal narcotics in the Los Angeles County Jail System, the sheriff's department turned to Sherlock.



He's the department's new K-9 partner, and it appears he has already worthy of his name.



With Sherlock’s help, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives were able to serve a search warrant at the suspects' Los Angeles area residence on Oct. 23. In addition to two felony arrests, Sherlock and detectives uncovered approximately 120 grams of heroin (Opioids) and methamphetamine with a jail value of over $40,000.