Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner has created a proposal to make the process of volunteering at local schools easier and cheaper for parents and other members of the community.

The proposal will eliminate the fees that volunteers have to pay for fingerprinting and background checks. It will also expand the numbers of locations to sign up.

Currently, it costs $56 to complete the process to be cleared for volunteering. Under the proposal, paying, the LA Unified District would cover that expense. Beutner says this new proposal will not only help volunteers but also students.

“We want to eliminate costly fees and needless bureaucracy so every family and community member can help us provide every child with a good education,” he said.

LA Unified will also increase the number of locations to sign up from seven to thirteen.

For school board Vice President Nick Melvoin, these are positive steps.

“I have urged the Superintendent to drastically improve this process so that we can encourage, rather than deter, volunteers helping our schools thrive. I am glad that we are taking this first step by waiving fees for fingerprinting and streamlining volunteer policies, and I look forward to continuing in this direction of cutting red tape and promoting partnerships within our school communities,” said Melvoin.

This proposal is part of ongoing efforts by L.A. Unified to eliminate barriers between schools and the community. L.A. Unified continues conducting surveys and anything they can to improve education and serve their students as best as they can.