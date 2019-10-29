Several LAUSD Schools Staying Closed Due to Getty Fire

With a strong Santa Ana winds event looming, Los Angeles Unified School District announced that several school will remain closed Wednesday due to the Getty Fire, which burned 656 acres.
The following schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to the LAUSD:
- Brentwood Elementary
- Canyon Elementary
- Community Magnet
- Kenter Canyon Elementary
- Marquez Elementary
- Palisades Elementary
- Palisades Charter High School
- Revere Middle School
- Roscomare Elementary
- Topanga Elementary
- Warner Elementary
In addition, the school district announced that several schools that were closed due to the fire on Monday and Tuesday would reopen on Wednesday. The following schools will be back on a regular bell schedule and resume after-school programs Wednesday:
- Brockton Elementary
- Emerson Middle School
- Fairburn Elementary
- Nora Sterry Elementary
- University High School
- Westwood Elementary
For the schools that will reopen, outside activities may be limited depending on conditions, the district said. For more updates on school closures, click here.