Several LAUSD Schools Staying Closed Due to Getty Fire

With a strong Santa Ana winds event looming, Los Angeles Unified School District announced that several school will remain closed Wednesday due to the Getty Fire, which burned 656 acres.

The following schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to the LAUSD:

Brentwood Elementary

Canyon Elementary

Community Magnet

Kenter Canyon Elementary

Marquez Elementary

Palisades Elementary

Palisades Charter High School

Revere Middle School

Roscomare Elementary

Topanga Elementary

Warner Elementary

In addition, the school district announced that several schools that were closed due to the fire on Monday and Tuesday would reopen on Wednesday. The following schools will be back on a regular bell schedule and resume after-school programs Wednesday:

Brockton Elementary

Emerson Middle School

Fairburn Elementary

Nora Sterry Elementary

University High School

Westwood Elementary

For the schools that will reopen, outside activities may be limited depending on conditions, the district said. For more updates on school closures, click here.