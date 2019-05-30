LAWineFest Pops the Cork on Its New Location

LAWineFest is back but in a fresh location: The Pike in Long Beach, over the first weekend of June 2019.

What to Know June 1 and 2, 2019

The Pike Outlets in Long Beach

$80 general admission

Trying to find your wine glass at a well-attended get-together, the glass that still has a bit of amazing pinot noir in it?

It might need to be wearing a wine charm, in order for you to recall which glass is yours.

Locating a large-scale wine event, however, one that might move from a previous spot, isn't quite the same as keeping your eyes peeled for a colorful charm hanging from the stem of a glass.

You'll need information, and the detail-packed 411, on where exactly the festival has moved.

And LAWineFest, one of the biggies of the Southern California sip-around scene, is popping up in a fresh location, one that comes with built-in Pacific breezes and a lively downtown vibe to boot: The Pike Outlets in Long Beach.

True, you may have called up this 21-plus festival in Hollywood or at ROW DTLA in the past, but 2019 is all LBC, with a line-up to match years gone by.

What vino pros'll show? Greyscale Winery, Josh Cellars, Rescue Dog Wines, Wilson Creek Winery, and a host of other vineyard-cool places that are both really big and really boutique.

A one-day general admission is $80, while your designated driver can swan into the soirée for twenty dollars.

Food trucks'll be about, and there's always someone rocking an acoustic guitar, giving the day-in-the-sun a sense of fun beyond what's in the stemmed glasses.

Oh yes, and there are craft brews, too.

For all of the goodness set to take place at the "Celebration of All Things Wine," which is pouring into its 14th year, hang a wine charm on this info-packed site now.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations