Maps: Closures Are Coming for LAX's Overnight Bridge Demolition Project

A walkway connecting an LAX terminal and parking garage will be demolished, requiring closures along the arrival and departure levels. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

LAX Bridge Will Be Demolished to Make Room for Automated People Mover

A bridge that connects a Los Angeles International Airport parking structure with the terminals will be demolished as part of a project to add an Automated People Mover to LAX in 2023.

The demolition of the bridge is necessary so construction can begin on a new terminal core, which will include elevators and escalators needed to reach the walkway to an Automated People Mover (APM) that will be added to the airport.

The bridge connects the Terminal 6 to Parking Structure 6 and is used for pedestrians to cross.

Both levels of World Way South will be closed in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17.

This project marks the beginning of a multibillion-dollar transformation of the airport, according to LAWA.

In addition to the full closures on May 16 and 17, the following closures will be in effect until May 19:

All outer lanes on the Lower/Arrivals Level at Terminals 5 and 6 will be closed from 11:30 p.m.-7 a.m. each night through Sunday, May 19, with vehicles detoured to the inner lanes, where the clearance is 13-feet, 6-inches. Two through lanes will remain open on the Upper/Departures Level, except during the full closures.

The left-most lane on the Upper/Departures Level and the two right outer lanes on the Lower/Arrivals Level will be closed continuously from 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, through 7 a.m. Sunday, May 19, for shoring of the bridge and placement of the crane. During this time, the Lower/Arrivals Level shuttle stops in front of Terminal 6 will be closed, with guests directed to the nearest open stops.

More info on the ongoing construction activity can be found on LAX’s social media or at flyLAX.com.