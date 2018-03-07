Southern California is feeling the affects of a powerful winter storm blowing through the east coast as dozens of flights from LAX have been compromised. Toni Guonyard reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A powerful nor’easter is slamming east coast cities from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, causing power outages and affecting flights across the U.S.

Flights from Los Angeles International Airport have been compromised by the strong winter storm with 40 canceled flights and nearly 20 others delayed. Travellers and those who are expecting visitors from Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey or New York are advised to check with their airlines to see if their flights have been affected.

Most airlines are accommodating travelers who have been impacted by the nor’easter by waiving change fees and some are even offering refunds for canceled flights.

Nationwide, over 1,900 flights have been canceled with Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey counting for over 40 percent of those flights. Airlines have already begun to cancel flights Thursday in the U.S.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and pounding snow are all in the forecast for various northeast and east coast cities. School districts have announced closures while Amtrak canceled some train services in heavily affected areas.



