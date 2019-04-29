Computer Problem Leads to Check-In, Booking Issues for Some Airlines at LAX

Computer problems affected several airlines Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Hawaiian, JetBlue, Alaska and American airlines all reported technical difficulties Monday morning, according to a Los Angeles World Airports spokeswoman.

In a statement, JetBlue said a computer system problem might result in check-in and booking problems for some customers.

"Due to a Sabre issue impacting multiple airlines, JetBlue customers may experience issues with booking or check-in on jetblue.com, airport kiosks, or our mobile app," the company said in a statement. "We are working to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

