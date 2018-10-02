LA Landmarks Light Up Pink at Sunset for Breast Cancer Awareness - NBC Southern California
LA Landmarks Light Up Pink at Sunset for Breast Cancer Awareness

Residents were encouraged to capture the iconic buildings using the hashtag #PinkLA.

By Heather Navarro

Published 7 minutes ago

    Los Angeles City Hall, the LAX pylons, and other landmarks throughout the city, including Grand Park and the Microsoft Theater, lit up pink at sunset to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo partnered with the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen Los Angeles, and other organizations, pushing for the pink landmarks to honor of his late wife, Ruby Oliva Cedillo, who died of breast cancer in 2002. 

    LA landmarks often pay tribute by changing colors for causes.

