LAX Undergoing Construction Through Friday for Automated People Mover

This image shows the Automated People Mover train as it crosses over Century Boulevard near the LAX entrance.

A warning to expect delays at Los Angeles International Airport, better known as LAX, is hardly newsworthy these days.

That said, expect delays at LAX this week as construction related to the Automated People Mover kicked into a new phase and is scheduled to last through Friday, Nov. 22.

The closures will take place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., so they should mainly only affect travelers arriving late at night or travelers departing early.

The access to the center island and pickup points at the Tom Bradley International Terminal will be restricted while the projects are ongoing, with lane closures taking place overnight, airport officials said.

When shuttle stops are closed, guests will be direct to closest open stop, the airport said, and guests being picked up by private vehicles were strongly encouraged to use the new Terminal B Pickup Area on the ground floor of Parking Structure 3.