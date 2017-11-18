Photogenic airports?

Apparently, they exist.

TravelBank, a budgeting and expense app, reviewed Instagram data to determine which airports are most popular, and LAX comes in at number one on its list.

“Currently in the middle of a $1.6 billion renovation, LAX will not only continue to be the place where people snap pics with the rich and famous, but it’s bound to keep flyers happy with its endless amenities and its Instaworthy locale," according to TravelBank's website.

A public art collection, colorful underground passages and restaurants with views of runways helped Chicago O'Hare snag the second spot.

SFO, which underwent a $2.6 billion expansion and features archival photography from the SFO Museum, was next. It is a "major travel hub for the app-loving millennials of tech-savvy San Francisco and Silicon Valley," TravelBank said.

Here's a list of the 10 most popular airports in the United States: