LA's New Recycling Program Already Has 28K Complaints

RecycLA was supposed to mean better working conditions for trash hauling employees, and mandatory recycling programs. However, reports of trash piling up indicate this is not the case. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

