 Los Angeles' 20 Most Visited Restaurants of 2017 - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Los Angeles' 20 Most Visited Restaurants of 2017

By Rudy Chinchilla

3 hours ago

One travel website has the lowdown on just which Los Angeles restaurants attracted the most visitors in 2017.

Los Angeles' unique mix of cultures has created a city with a unique mix of foods, and TripAdvisor has compiled a list of the top 20 most visited restaurants by both locals and tourists in 2017.

TripAdvisor studied "anonymized, aggregate mobile data" from Jan. 1 to Nov. 1, 2017 to reveal just which restaurants were able to pull in LA's countless foodies. People within 50 kilometers from the city were considered local, while those outside those parameters were deemed to be travelers.

Now that you know the methodology, here are TripAdvisor's most visited restaurants by locals and tourists for 2017.

More Photo Galleries
'Thank You, Firefighters': Signs of Gratitude in the Smoke
Wildlife Conservation Society's 20 Top Wildlife Photos of 2017
Connect With Us
AdChoices