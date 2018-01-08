See How LAFC's Stadium is Coming Along Ahead of Home Opener

One of the newest additions to the Los Angeles sporting landscape is making progress in building its stadium.



The Los Angeles Football Club, which will become the 23rd team in Major League Soccer when it makes its debut in 2018, has been advancing construction on the Banc of California Stadium, which will be located in Exposition Park, since the project first broke ground in 2016.



The privately-funded, 22,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium will cost $350 million, according to LAFC Brand and Community Coordinator Ben Goldman, and will include a "safe standing" section for the club's supporters' group.



Renderings of the completed stadium are as impressive as some of the club's star-studded ownership group, which includes the likes of actor Will Ferrell, former Unites States Women's National Team player Mia Hamm and former Lakers player and current President of Basketball Operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson.



Club owners hope construction will be complete in time for the team's scheduled home opener on April 29, against the Seattle Sounders.

