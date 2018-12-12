'LA's the Place' for Fall Foliage Wow, Now

Are the gingko trees looking positively lemon-y these days? It's a very LA Decembertime sight. (Photo by FlowerPhotos/UIG via Getty Images)

September, October, and even November may hold the theoretical patents on fall color, around the United States, at least in the minds of many leaf peepers.

But around Southern California, we know this: December can dazzle, in the autumn-awesome color department, and any stroll down a lane lush with bright gingko trees shores up that claim.

True, the mountain areas of our region have mostly bid farewell to the hues of fall, but the lower lands continue to don impressive coats of gold, orange, and even red and maroon.

The California Fall Color blog is currently honoring this oh-so-SoCal-y fact, that fall's treeful beauty can easily extend here through the very end of the season, by sharing local locations to see photo-worthy leaves.

"LA's the place" states the go-to repository of Golden State foliage, a blog that sports the sassy sub-header "Dude, autumn happens here, too."

There's a foliage map, which also tells the story: While all of the state is pretty much past peak color, Southern California, and the desert, continues to pop.

Where can you go before fall officially signs off on the afternoon of Dec. 21? We are in the final week of autumn 2018, so best get to the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, one suggestion on the blog.

Claremont, as of the beginning of December, was rocking its leafy loveliness, too.

Autumn's slipping away, and, yes, fall color in Southern California can run into the very start of wintertime, a sight that's especially prominent at some of our public gardens.

How cool, and SoCal is it, that fall lingers a little at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, even as its famous roses pop in time for the Tournament of Roses?

Consider this landmark garden your next destination, should you want to see where the signs of fall and spring share a most delicate dance, with early winter playing the host.

