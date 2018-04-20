The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) returns to Los Angeles for the first time since 2005. The HUGEL-JTBC Open, which debuts April 16 to 22, 2018, hosts a new tournament at Wilshire Country Club located in Hollywood.
The tournament features 144 of the world's best female professionals who are competing for a share of a $1.5 million purse.
"Wilshire Country Club is a strong proponent of women's golf and our members are honored and excited about today's announcement," said David Damus, President of Wilshire Country Club. "Hosting the LPGA at Wilshire is a great opportunity for golf enthusiasts throughout Southern California to witness the best female golfers in the world."
The HUGEL-JTBC Open is the third of four tournaments held in California in 2018.
HUGEL-JTBC comes from the combination of the companies HUGEL, a South Korea-based maker of beauty products and JTBC, a Korean broadcasting company. Both companies are sponsors of the event.
"HUGEL and JTBC are very excited to sponsor a new tournament in downtown L.A. and bring it to historic Wilshire Country Club," said Sung Bum Hong, Founder of HUGEL and President/CEO of Shanghai Seouleaguer Hospital. "I hope this tournament will provide a valuable opportunity for female professional players to show their best talents and abilities, and hope to do my part to make it into one of the prominent tournaments on the LPGA tour."
For more information on sponsorship, Pro-Am, ticket sales and volunteer registration click here.