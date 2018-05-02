Man Barricaded Inside La Crescenta Home - NBC Southern California
Man Barricaded Inside La Crescenta Home

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    KNBC-TV
    Firefighters and law enforcement officers are pictured at the scene of a SWAT standoff Wednesday May 2, 2018 in La Crescenta.

    Law enforcement officers are involved in a standoff Wednesday with an individual holed up in a La Crescenta home.

    The standoff began after Los Angeles police attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place. The man barricaded himself inside a building in the back of the property, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

    The man claims that he has a weapon, authorities said.

    Details about the investigation involving the warrant were not immediately available. Detectives with the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section went to the home at about 7 a.m. SWAT personnel were requested after the man refused to leave the residence.

    Jonathan Lloyd/NBC4

    Residents who have not left the neighborhood were urged to shelter in place, police said. Nearby streets are expected to remain closed during the standoff. 


