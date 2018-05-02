Man Barricaded Inside La Crescenta Home

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are pictured at the scene of a SWAT standoff Wednesday May 2, 2018 in La Crescenta.

Law enforcement officers are involved in a standoff Wednesday with an individual holed up in a La Crescenta home.

The standoff began after Los Angeles police attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place. The man barricaded himself inside a building in the back of the property, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man claims that he has a weapon, authorities said.

Details about the investigation involving the warrant were not immediately available. Detectives with the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section went to the home at about 7 a.m. SWAT personnel were requested after the man refused to leave the residence.

Residents who have not left the neighborhood were urged to shelter in place, police said. Nearby streets are expected to remain closed during the standoff.



