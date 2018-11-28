50 Firearms Seized at Huntington Beach Home

Laguna Beach Police released these photos of some of the weapons and other items seized at a Huntington Beach residence.

A 51-year-old man was in custody after police discovered an arsenal of weapons and Nazi memorabilia in his Huntington Beach home.

The man was taken into custody Tuesday after Laguna Beach police served a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Cambay Lane and recovered more than 50 weapons, which included assault and sniper rifles, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department. Police served the search warrant at the home after a complaint of threats against a resident.

Details about the threats and the individual in custody were not immediately available.

