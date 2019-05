A fire left one person hurt and another dead in Lake View Terrace Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The fire took just 19 minutes to knock down at 10:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of North Hunnewell Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Two people were found in the home, fire officials said.

One person could be seen being taken to the hospital, while another was reportedly killed.

It wasn't clear what started the fire.