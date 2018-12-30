Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Three days after relinquishing a 15-point fourth quarter lead, only to have their hearts broken on a last-second buzzer beater by Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Los Angeles Lakers returned the favor, erasing an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Sacramento Kings, 121-114, on Sunday night at Staples Center.

It was the second contest in three days between the two teams, and the Lakers clearly learned from their loss up North, as they closed out the game with clutch buckets by Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Josh Hart.

The trio of Ingram, Caldwell-Pope, and Hart combined for 69 points.

The Kings had their own trio of scorers, as De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 68 points for Sacramento.

The Lakers got a little reinforcement as starting center JaVale McGee returned from a seven-game absence, but now matter how much you gussy up the lineup, life without the King is still difficult.

LeBron James missed his third consecutive game with a strained left groin, but the Lakers earned their first win without their superstar on the court.

The Lakers never led by more than six points until the final minute of the game, and trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but quickly overcame the deficit with a 12-0 run late in the third quarter.

Ingram finished with 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Lonzo Ball chipped in 13 points.

Caldwell-Pop led the Lakers with a team-high 26 points off the bench.

De'Aaron Fox also had 26 points in the loss, Hield and Bogdanovic each had 21.

Birthday Boy

LeBron James celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday, but was forced to watch the game from the bench as he missed his third consecutive game with a strained left groin injury.

Notes and Next

LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley all missed the game. Josh Hart scored 17 points in the first half, a career-high for a single half.

Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 2nd.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…