Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James arrives to Staples Center on Halloween night dressed as Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th on October 31, 2018.

Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story.

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Halloween night with a win over the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center, 114-113, but they also celebrated with some creative costumes that had their teammates in tears.

As the Lakers players arrived at Staples Center before tip-off on Wednesday night, many made their locker room entrance in costumes that embraced the Halloween spirit.

LeBron James arrived first, and kicked off the Halloween holiday by bringing back one of the greatest movie villains, Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th.

View this post on Instagram Friday the 13th.. well technically the 31st but you get it! Happy Halloween from Jason Vorhees to you! 🎃💀👻 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

Adding to the fright fest, James had an axe in hand, and slashed it at the cameras waiting outside the Lakers locker room.

Another Lakers player trying to put the scare in everyone at Staples was guard Lance Stephenson, who sported an all black outfit complete with some Satanic Joker mask.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

I asked Stephenson after the game where he got the mask and what it was from, and he said he didn't know, but he knew it was terrifying.

Next up was 7-foot center, JaVale McGee, who rocked a custom-made Grinch costume that he said came courtesy of his agent and NBC Universal, just in time for the new Grinch movie that is in theaters now.

Notice the fanny pack he's wearing as well.

All teammates agreed that the most creative costume of the night went to guard Josh Hart, who visited Staples Center all the way from Scranton, PA, dressed like Dwight Schrute from the hit NBC TV Show, The Office.

View this post on Instagram “Identify theft is not a joke Josh” A post shared by Josh Hart (@jhart) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Lonzo Ball dressed up as Batman at the team's practice facility in El Segundo, even doing his best Christian Bale impression as he greeted teammates like Brandon Ingram.

View this post on Instagram Listen to Lonzo Ball as Batman 😭😭😭 (🎥 via @lakers) A post shared by Def Pen Hoops (@defpenhoops) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Ball was joined by teammates Ivica Zubac, who dressed as Frankenstein, and Sviat Mykhailuk, who dressed as a demonic clown, as the trio led kids on a trick-or-treat trail through the team facility.

Outisde of the Lakers, there was some other NBA players getting in the Halloween spirit as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, fresh off his NBA record 14-three-pointers, dressed as Jackie Moon from the Will Ferrell movie Semi-Pro.

Indian Pacers guard Victor Oladipo rocked a Black Panther costume for his team's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

