Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) blocks Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) shot as center Mo Bamba also defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Now you see it, now you don't.

The Lakers' defense disappeared in Florida as Los Angeles lost to the Orlando Magic, 130-117, on Saturday night at the Amway Center.

After an inspirational start put the Lakers in front by eight points, Orlando went on a 10-1 run to start the second quarter and never looked back.

The Lakers came out flat to start the second half, and trailed by 21 points in the third quarter before ultimately waving the white flag, and inserting their bench for the better part of the fourth quarter.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points in the loss. As a team, Los Angeles had 14 turnovers.

D.J. Augustin destroyed the Lakers with 22 points and seven assists. Nikola Vucevic scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Magic as they scored a season-high 130 points.

The 130 points were also the most allowed by the Lakers in regulation this season. They allowed 143 points in an overtime loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.

Lakers first round draft selection (No. 25 overall) Moritz Wagner out of Michigan made his NBA debut late in the fourth quarter.

"It was fun," said Wagner after the game. "I was just trying to get a rhythm and try and get reps."

