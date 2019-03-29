Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, yells after dunking as Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Lakers are not going to the playoffs.

That hasn't stopped them from playing the role of spoiler to several teams who have their sights set on the NBA postseason.

LeBron James had 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers upset the Charlotte Hornets, 129-115, on Friday night at Staples Center.

Since the Brooklyn Nets officially eliminated Los Angeles from the postseason a week ago, the Lakers have played the role of spoiler to perfection, ending the faint playoff hopes of the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

On Friday, it was the Hornets turn as the Lakers lacerated Charlotte's shot at the postseason thanks to a three-point shooting display by the Lakers.

Entering the game, Charlotte was 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern conference, but with the loss, fall two full games back of the last spot with seven games left to play.

The Hornets led by as many as nine points in the first quarter, but the Lakers quickly closed the gap thanks to the energy of Lance Stephenson off the bench.

Lance and his air guitar drained three three-pointers as Stephenson finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

The Lakers went up by 20 points in the third quarter and cruised to victory the remainder of the way.

James had a game-high 27 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points and six three-pointers, and Kyle Kuzma had 20.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with a team-high 24 points, Dwayne Bacon finished with 21 and MIles Bridgers had 17 as Charlotte's four-game winning streak was snapped.

For the second time in three games, the Lakers had over 30 assists, dishing out a total of 34 passes that led to points compared to 26 for the Hornets.

Notes and Next

Lonzo Ball (left ankle), Josh Hart (knee surgery), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Reggie Bullock (plantar fasciitis), and Tyson Chandler (flu) all missed the game for the Lakers.

Los Angeles will travel to New Orleans where they will face Anthony Davis and the Pelicans on Sunday.

