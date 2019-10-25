LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz on October 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Utah Jazz have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gorbert.

The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately for Utah, Gobert can't clone himself and guard both players.

James and Davis combined for 53 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned their first win of the season, 95-86, over the Utah Jazz in their home opener at Staples Center on Friday night.

The game was tied at 43-43 midway through the third quarter before James and the Lakers went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach. They surged ahead in the fourth quarter behind James' 32 points.

James and Davis provided most of the scoring in an Opening Day loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and did it again on Friday. The only other Laker to score in double figures was Troy Daniels off the bench with 15 points.

Utah briefly held a three-point lead in the first quarter, but the Lakers made a concerted effort to feed Davis early and often. Davis finished the first quarter with a team-high 12 points, and the Lakers led by seven.

Despite the Lakers first game taking place on the Clippers' home court, the crowd consisted of a majority of Lakers fans. On Friday, the crowd was nearly all purple and gold, and fans were hoping to see their new-look Lakers win their first victory of the season.

The Lakers first basket of the game came on an alley-oop pass from James to Davis that set the tone early. Needless to say, fans can expect to see a lot of alley-oops from James and his new running mate.

Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 24 points for the Jazz, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points for his new team. Gobert was held to just eight points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at Staples Center.