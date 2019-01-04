Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks dunks in front of Josh Hart #3 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Staples Center on January 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The New York and Los Angeles rivalry wrote another chapter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and the New York Knicks knocked out the shorthanded Lakers, 119-112, on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Kyle Kuzma, and mounted as furious second half comeback before running out of gas for the second game in a row.

The Knicks delivered a knock down to the depleted Lakers in the first quarter, leading by as many as 17 points before the comeback commenced.

The young Lakers came out of the locker room at halftime with furious energy, completing the comeback by the midway point of the third quarter, when they took their first lead of the game at 85-84 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

The frantic pace picked up in the fourth quarter as both teams took turns trading blows down the stretch. The lead changed nine different times in the final frame before the Knicks closed out the game on some sloppy mistakes by the Lake Show.

Los Angeles committed 16 turnovers in the game, and New York finished with 12 steals compared to just four for the Lakers.

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball combined for 11 of those turnovers.

Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 in a rare start at shooting guard.

Michael Beasley returned to the team after the death of his mother, and played in his first game since a December 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Against his former team, Beasley scored six points off the bench in 12 minutes of action.

New York had seven players in double-figures with starters Kevin Knox and Emmanuel Mudiay combining for 29 points, and Damyean Dotson, Enes Kanter, Trey Burke, and Mario Hezonja collecting 53 points combined off the bench.

New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee caught the game courtside.

Notes and Next

Kyle Kuzma missed the game and was away from the team with a lower back contusion. LeBron James is not expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip and will be re-evaluated in a week with a strained left groin. Rajon Rondo also missed the contest with a torn ligament in his right hand.

The Lakers will travel on a two-game road trip to Minnesota and Dallas. They square off with the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon at 12:30PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…