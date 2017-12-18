Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on the bench during introductions. Kuzma was part of a group of LA based celebrities to pass our presents and spread holidy cheer to kids in Compton, CA on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

It was a very festive day on Sunday afternoon as the 5th Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway took place in Compton, CA.

Over 3,000 residents received gifts and hugs from numerous volunteers, but those in attendance were given a special surprise as Major Aja Brown, Olympic track Gold Medalist Carmelita Jeter, ESPN’s Marcellus Wiley, Master P, and Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma were all in attendance to ring in the Holiday cheer.

Kuzma has been spreading holiday cheer all month, as they Lakers returned off of a difficult road trip where they finished 2-2 and currently sit at 10-17 on the season. Not only has Kuzma played outstanding on the court, but continues to be an MVP amongst the people in the communities across Southern California. Kuzma is looking forward to the jersey ceremony on Monday night.

Along with Kuzma, Compton native and ESPN personality Marcellus Wiley took photos with many residents at the holiday affair, and shared his thoughts on retirement of Kobe Bryant on Monday Dec. 18 at Staples Center.

"It's always great to have witnessed a legend like Kobe [Bryant]," Wiley said. "No better athlete, no better person who had dedication and learned his craft."



Along with celebrating the holidays with thousands of residents, Mayor Aja Brown also shared her thoughts on historic career of Kobe Bryant.

Mayor @ajalbrown shares her thoughts on the historic career of @kobebryantpic.twitter.com/JA3v1KN7tT — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) December 18, 2017



After seeing the smiles on many of the children's face and greatful attidtudes of many of the parents, witnessing this event will be like watching Kobe's retirement -- absolutely priceless.

