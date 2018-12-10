LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat react after a James' free throw to take a 108-105 lead at Staples Center on December 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

It was over in a Flash.

LeBron James scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 108-105, in Dwyane Wade's final game in Los Angeles.

The final duel between longtime friends, James and Wade, went to LeBron, as it has for most of their 15-year friendship.

James and Wade have been friends since they were both taken in the top five of the 2003 NBA Draft. They would later become teammates in Miami between 2010 and 2014 as they won two NBA Titles and appeared in four consecutive Finals.

After the 2016-2017 season, Wade joined James in Cleveland with the Cavs where they coined the term "peanut butter and jelly" for the duo.

James called the game bittersweet and said outside of Kobe Bryant, Wade was his favorite player to compete against on the court.

Wade intends to retire after this season, but that didn't stop him from playing 33 minutes off the bench, finishing with 15 points and 10 assists.

LeBron put the Lakers in front, 67-65, midway through the third quarter, when he found Lonzo Ball on the break for an alley-oop dunk from nearly halfcourt.

Dwyane Wade turned back the clock at the start of the fourth quarter when he drove past Tyson Chandler for the layup.

Both teams took turns exchanging blows (and leads) in the final five minutes, but it was James who put the Lakers in front, 108-105, with 22.5 seconds left after two free throws.

James and Wade took turns guarding each other down the stretch, with James on Wade for the final possession. Knowing Wade wanted to go left for a stepback three, James took the shot away, forcing Wade to miss a tough, turnaround, fadeaway three-pointer that sealed the victory for the Lakers.

Immediately after the buzzer went off, Wade ran to the baseline to embrace James where they exchanged jerseys and tears on the court.

James finished with 28 points and 12 assists, and scored in double figures for the 900th consecutive game.

Kyle Kuzma had a game-high 33 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 11 off the bench.

Justice Winslow led the Heat with a team-high, and career-high 28 points off the bench.

The Lakers played a tribute video to Wade during a timeout in the first quarter. Wade was playing in his final game in Los Angeles, and against his friend James.

TIP-INS

Heat: Hassan Whiteside missed his third straight game. He is away from the team for the birth of his child. ... Josh Richardson (right shoulder) started. Tyler Johnson (bruised left hip) was available, but didn't play.

Lakers: Brandon Ingram missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. He won't be re-evaluated until Saturday before the Lakers play at Charlotte that night. The wingman is LA's third-leading scorer. ... Rajon Rondo had fluid drained from his right hand Sunday, possibly signaling a delay in his return from a broken hand. The veteran point guard has been out for 3 ½ weeks. ... A star-studded crowd gathered for Wade's final game, including Denzel Washington, Kate Beckinsale, Will Ferrell, Kevin Costner, Jessica Alba and Rams stars Jared Goff and Brandin Cooks.

WADE TRIBUTE VIDEO

Staples Center sent Dwyane Wade out in style with a tribute video during a timeout in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Jazz on Wednesday.

Lakers: At Rockets on Thursday.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

Copyright Associated Press / NBC Southern California