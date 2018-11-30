Actor Denzel Washington (R) sits courtside with his wife Pauletta Pearson to watch the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

King Kong, ain't got anything on this list.

Academy Award winning actor, Denzel Washington, visited the Los Angeles Lakers facility recently as part of the team's "Genius Series."

The idea, which is the brainchild of Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, is a series of lectures where guest speakers visit the Lakers to address and help inspire the team.

Well on Wednesday, it was Washington's turn and after the talk, a hyped up LeBron James listed his favorite films that Washington has starred in.

James listed "Man on Fire," and "He Got Game," as his top two, followed by "Remember the Titans" and "John Q." A member of the media suggest "Training Day," to which James agreed was in the top five as well.

"Who could forget about him? Alonzo. Of course," said James. "So, there's so many. So many."

Sure, LeBron's list was spur of the moment and off the top of his head, but his rankings (in our opinion) are questionable at best, and it got us thinking: What are Denzel Washington's greatest movies?

So without further ado, here is our list of Washington's Top 10 best films:

(Honorary mentions to "The Hurricane," "He Got Game," "The Manchurian Candidate," "Philadelphia," and "Antwone Fisher.")

10. American Gangster

9. Training Day

8. Unstoppable

7. Courage Under Fire

6. Inside Man

5. Devil in a Blue Dress

4. Malcolm X

3. Crimson Tide

2. Fences

1. Glory