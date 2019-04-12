After Three Losing Seasons, Luke Walton is Out as Lakers Head Coach

Luke Walton reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 13, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

What to Know Over three seasons, Luke Walton went 98-148 in his first permanent head coaching job

The move follows the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson

In an announcement Friday afternoon, the storied NBA franchise said it was a mutual decision between the team and Walton

The Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton are parting ways after three losing seasons.

In an announcement Friday afternoon, the storied NBA franchise said it was a mutual decision between the team and Walton.

"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."

The former Lakers forward went 98-148 in his first permanent head coaching job. A former assistant with Golden State, he never led Los Angeles to the playoffs, even with the arrival of LeBron James last summer.

"I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers," said Walton. "This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family."

Walton leaves three days after the Lakers ended their 37-45 season with the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Johnson attributed his decision in part to his desire to fire Walton, who is close to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

Instead, Pelinka announced the move in a possible sign of his increased power with the Lakers after Johnson's departure.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC Southern California